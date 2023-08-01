BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish a large fire which forced some people out of their homes in Lebec early Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene shows firefighters battling the “Haberkern Fire” in the canyon of the Grapevine, near Fort Tejon State Park. Officials said the intense fire was reported shortly after midnight.

The blaze has burned 35 acres so far and fire crews have managed to stop the fire’s progress. The “Haberkern Fire” is 20% contained, according to fire officials.

An evacuation order was in effect for Canyon Drive and Ridge Route Road. An evacuation order for other parts of the town has since been lifted.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Frazier Mountain High School.

The fire is not obstructing traffic on north or southbound lanes of the I-5 through the Grapevine.

This story will be updated as more information is made available. Check back for updates.