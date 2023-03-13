Map of evacuation order issued for Calgary tract due to potential for landslide. March 13, 2023. / Ready Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An evacuation order has been issued for some residents in the Wofford Heights area due to the potential of a landslide.

Because of “observed soil instability” there is a potential for a landslide for residents in the Crane Peak Court area, officials said Monday.

The order is in effect for homes that are north and south of Bruton Way, including homes on Crane Peak Court and Homestead Court, east to split Mountain Way, and homes on Anchorage Way east to Earl Pascoe Road.

The area is closed to public access and the order is likely the last order given.

An evacuation center is open at Kern Valley High School located at 3340 Erskine Creek Road in Lake Isabella. Animal Services is providing shelter for companion animals.

People who need assistance with transportation or with physical limitations can call the Aging and Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565 before 1:30 p.m. Monday. Officials said assistance can not be guaranteed after 1:30 p.m.

Anyone reporting an emergency should call 911. Anyone with questions about the order can call Kern County Information and Referral Services at 211.