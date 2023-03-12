BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An evacuation order has been put in place for areas near the Pond community in Wasco because of the ongoing waterflow flooding incident.

According to a release by the Kern County Fire Department, an evacuation order was placed on the parts of Wasco surrounding Highway 43 and Pond Road, specifically the northeast corner of Highway 43 and Schuster Road, east to Wasco-Pond Road, and the residential area along the southwest corner of B Street and Pond Road.

The KCFD is asking residents to leave the area immediately and seek shelter elsewhere.

An evacuation center is soon to be opened and the location will be sent out as soon as details become available.

Check back for updates.