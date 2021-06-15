UPDATE: Evacuation warnings canceled for Yankee Canyon vegetation fire

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): All evacuation warnings have been canceled, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 178 is closed between the Auxiliary Dam and Paradise Cove due to a vegetation fire at Yankee Canyon, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

A precautionary evacuation has been put in place for residents of Yankee Canyon. The fire broke out around 3:25 p.m. on Yankee Canyon Drive off Highway 178 near Lake Isabella, according to PulsePoint. The California Highway Patrol is providing traffic control on the east side of Paradise Cove, according to CHP’s traffic information page.





