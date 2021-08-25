Evacuated residents anxiously wait out French Fire

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — Evacuation orders forced many residents in Wofford Heights to make the quick decision of grabbing what they could — the essentials — and fleeing their homes.

On Thursday, many of them woke up to uncertainty about what they had left behind.

“The sheriff came knocking on my door and said ‘The fire is coming down the hill, I suggest you leave,'” Nina Beatez said.

She asked herself all sorts of questions before leaving: What will you take? Where will you go?

“I saw the embers coming up, I knew I had to leave,” she said.

“First thing I put in my car was my dog’s food, a few of my personal things, water, got in my car and left, put my crochet blankets that I made in there in the car, I grabbed those and my husbands blankets, he passed away six years ago, I grabbed the one I made for him.”

Heading to a shelter Nina feared being separated from her beloved dog, Rebel.

While the flames have scorched thousands of acres, Nina’s home was safe.

“I just thank God that it’s a big relief off my shoulders and thank you so much, I just thank God.”