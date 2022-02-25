BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Here’s something you don’t see every day: A 24-foot-tall cultural cliche. But it’s our cultural cliche, and a piece of local Americana that still inspires double-takes. It’s the so-called Big Indian, and it stands the north side of Alfred Harrell Highway — the road to Hart Park. You might have looked out your window as you drove by and said, “What on Earth?”

Of course, you’d have to be under the age of 50 or not from around here to not know at least part of the story of the Big Indian. That’s the fiberglass, Paul Bunyan-sized Native American statue that was relocated from the Garces Circle in the mid 1970s across town to – eventually, 22 years ago – Ethel’s Old Corral Cafe on Alfred Harrell Highway. It seems the Big Indian took a couple detours on its way to Ethel’s.

Ken Barnes’ father bought the Big Indian in 1964 and put it in front of his family’s tire store on the Garces Circle — not to keep Father Garces company but to promote Mohawk Tires, a brand carried by the store.

“Many mornings I used to drive to work, there’d be arrows shot in it,” Barnes said. “Teenagers would drive around the circle at night and I assume out the window of their cars they’d shoot arrows. More often than not I’d find arrows on the roof.”

The Barnes family sold their store in 1972 and the Indian stayed with the new owners. But the city of Bakersfield passed a sign ordinance in 1976 outlawing statues larger than life size, and the Indian was ejected from the city limits. But somehow the Indian made its way to Oildale’s Standard Middle School, whose mascot was and remains the Warriors.

“It was on a trailer, and could be raised up and down and they could move it around,” Barnes said.

Standard School District Superintendent Paul Meyers said the school acquired the statue in 1990 and had it for 10 years – and for much of that time simply kept it in storage, lying down. For a while the school considered mounting it on the auditorium roof but safety concerns won out. At one point it was stolen and recovered.

Stories about the statue’s travels and assorted deployments are contradictory and incomplete, but Barnes knows this.

“One night in the late 1980s,” Barnes said, “my son Michael, who was a deputy sheriff for Kern County, called me in the middle of the night about 1 in the morning, said, ‘Dad, you’ll never believe what I’m looking at. … I’m seeing the Big Indian laying in the back of a fella’s yard here in Oildale off of an alley.’”

The Big Indian was in the possession of Vietnam veteran Marv Rohlfing who was in the process of restoring it to the tune of $7,000. Then in 2000, Rohlfing gifted it to Ethel’s, the iconic cowboy bar and burger joint just east of the Kern River Oilfield. It stands there still today.

Speaking of iconic, the Big Indian has some noteworthy cousins. The same man who in 1961 commissioned his first giant fiberglass likeness, of a horse, later provided other tire and muffler stores with so-called Muffler Men (Ethel’s Big Indian is one such statue), as well as a Paul Bunyan statue for an Arizona cafe and an army of Bob’s Big Boys for the Southern California restaurant chain.

How is the Big Indian holding up in this era of political sensitivity to depictions of race? Barnes says he’s heard almost no complaints. He hopes this piece of local pseudo architectural significance – like the Giant Shoe on Chester Avenue – continues to enjoy its historical exemption.

“Been here for 60 years,” Barnes said, “so it’s just kind of our local … Bakersfield.”