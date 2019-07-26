Equifax Data Breach: How to file a claim for reimbursement

FILE – This July 21, 2012, file photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc., in Atlanta. Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission and others over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people. The proposed settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, if approved by the federal district court Northern District of Georgia, will provide up to $425 million in monetary relief to consumers, a $100 million civil money penalty, and other relief. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Equifax agreed to a settlement this week after exposing Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people in 2017.

The settlement includes up to $425 million of reimbursement money for those affected. If your data was exposed, you can now file a claim.

What you should know about filing a claim:

You can file a claim for 10 years of free credit monitoring or you can get $125 if you already have credit monitoring.

You could also file for up to $20,000 for the time you spent remedying fraud, for out-of-pocket losses because of the data breach or for expenses you paid for credit monitoring a year before the breach.

Hackers stole information like names, birth dates, social security numbers, addresses, credit card numbers and driver’s license numbers.

You can use the official look-up too (click here for the link) provided by the Federal Trade Commission to see if your information was exposed.

If your information was breached, here’s how you can file a claim:

How do I file a claim for the Equifax settlement?

The quickest way to file a claim is to fill out the form online.

It is critical that you only use the official website, equifaxbreachsettlement.com, to file your claim.

Hackers can buy similar URLs so that people will mistakenly type their information into the wrong website. Double check that your URL is the correct spelling.

You can also mail a hard copy of the claim to this address: JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91318 Seattle, WA 98111-9418.

If you want a settlement administrator to mail the claim for you, call 1-833-759-2982 or email info@EquifaxBreachSettlement.com.

The deadline to file a claim is January 22, 2020.

