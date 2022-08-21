BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 1924, a German immigrant by the name of George Haberfelde took his daughter on a tour of some of the great capitals of Europe and Asia. When he returned – inspired by the imposing dignity of German, Moorish and Roman architecture, as well as the work of French-trained American Louis Sullivan – he commissioned one of Bakersfield’s best known architects, Charles Biggar, to design the Haberfeld building.

THe Haberfeld Building in May 1958.

The Haberfeld Building under construction May 17, 1927.

In presenting the Haberfelde building to his adopted hometown in 1927, George Haberfelde – the city’s outgoing mayor and owner of the local Ford dealership – didn’t just create a distinctive and enduring landmark at the southeast corner of 17th Street and Chester Avenue, he built a survivor.

When the Bakersfield earthquake of Aug. 22, 1952, shook this bustling oil and ag town – already emotionally reeling and structurally weakened by a month of aftershocks from the July 21, 1952, Tehachapi earthquake – it created winners and losers.

In 10 terrifying, violent seconds the Aug. 22, 1952, quake steered Bakersfield’s brick-and-mortar future in a dramatically different direction, leaving behind many fallen landmarks of the city’s past. The Bakersfield earthquake of exactly 70 years ago cleaved the city’s future into two eras – pre-1952 and post-1952.

Beale Memorial Clock Tower.

Not 100 feet from the Haberfelde, in the middle of an adjacent intersection, stood the 64-foot-tall Beale Memorial Clock Tower.

Kern County pioneer Truxtun Beale, a former U.S. ambassador to Spain, gifted it to the city in 1904 – inspired by a clock tower he’d admired in Spain. Beale had funded Bakersfield’s original Beale Memorial Library in honor of his father, Edward Fitzgerald Beale, and now the Clock Tower in honor of his mother Mary.

A replica was built in 1964 a mile and a half north of the original.

The Aug. 22, 1952, earthquake achieved what the city council had failed to accomplish 40 years earlier. In 1912 the council voted to remove the Clock Tower to make way for trolley-car tracks. Historic preservationists objected and the Clock Tower, and its thousand-pound bell, stayed put.

The earthquake presented the city with a second opportunity to rid itself of a safety hazard and traffic impediment. This time, over scattered objections, the city council prevailed. Two neighbors – the Haberfelde building and the Beale Clock Tower – each an object of architectural distinction and classic inspiration: One virtually untouched by the Bakersfield earthquake, the other condemned by it. To Frank Sullivan, mayor of Bakersfield at the time, the earthquake was, "Urban renewal by act of God." Demolition companies called it a bonanza. There was so much work in Bakersfield, L.A.-based companies were still advertising in the pages of the newspaper five years after the Summer of '52.

New construction boomed and construction companies followed the money. Ninety school classrooms were damaged by the July 21, 1952, quake and 103 more were lost in the Bakersfield aftershock of Aug. 22, 1952, prompting builders across California to descend on the city.

When bids went out to rebuild the Oleander district’s William Penn School, damaged by the Aug. 22, 1952, quake, 13 construction companies submitted proposals.

Compare a postcard depicting downtown Bakersfield in the 1920s, ‘30s, ‘40s, with today’s downtown core and the differences are striking.

It’s amazing what an earthquake can do.

The Kern County Courthouse in 1912.

Behold the Kern County Courthouse, built in 1912, a block south of the Haberfelde building, at the corner of Truxtun Avenue and Chester Avenue, but facing west, toward Chester Avenue.

It had the distinguished presence of a Greek parthenon, but the damage it suffered in the 5.8-magnitude aftershock was deemed irreparable, at least from an economic point of view, and it was razed.

But it wasn’t just a courthouse – the building housed most of county government, including, in the courthouse basement, a second incarnation of the library donated by Truxtun Beale. In one fell swoop, Beale’s tributes to his mother and father were both condemned.

The iconic 8-foot-tall Warrior Maidens, positioned along the roofline, 65 feet up, were among the few embellishments salvaged.

The courthouse was replaced in 1959 by the courthouse still in use today. Rectangular, devoid of ornamentation, utilitarian. A dramatic difference, to understate the obvious. A new Beale Memorial Library was built at Truxtun and L in 1957. Today, that building is Kern County Jury Services. And the fourth version of the Beale Memorial Library, completed in 1988, is a couple of blocks east.

Saint Francis Church stood at the corner of Truxtun Avenue and Eye Street until it was fractured by the earthquake. One of its two distinctive spires crashed into the middle of Truxtun Avenue.

In 1958, a bank was built on the corner where St. Francis Church church had been, and eventually, right behind it, a parking garage for city employees. Today the bank building is this — the Kern County Recorder’s Office, conveniently next door to the County Hall of Records, a 1909 structure remodeled in 1939 and solid enough to have withstood the earthquake intact.

And Saint Francis Church, the one familiar to thousands of present-day Catholic parishioners, is here at Ninth and H streets. It was dedicated in 1959.

Other landmarks did not survive, whether because of structural damage so severe they had become dangers, or because of opportunity justified by news headlines.

Earthquake damage to the Kern County jail in 1952.

Among the terminally damaged government buildings was the city’s original 1876 county courthouse, which had been converted into the downtown jail after the 1912 courthouse was built. In place of the old, original courthouse today is a 53-thousand square foot office building called the Centennial Centre, constructed in 1962. The federal government’s immigration and customs enforcement offices are headquartered here.

Also gone is the old Bakersfield City Hall, its attached police station and many city government offices – some of which had been irreparably damaged in the Tehachapi mainshock 33 days earlier.

Some government services were farmed out to the county fairgrounds, which was then near Sam Lynn Ball Park, and many government offices were headquartered in tents.

They were the very same tents the high school had used to accommodate the flood of Dust Bowl migrant children who overwhelmed the school system in the late 1930’s.

A new city hall was completed in 1955 and a new police station in 1976.

Lerner’s Dress Shop, on 19th Street, one door east of Chester, was among the businesses most seriously damaged in the August ‘52 quake. It also saw one of the city’s two fatalities.

Edna Belle Ledbetter, a 26-year-old mother from McFarland, was shopping with her younger sister Lily Hobbs when the building started shaking violently. Customers screamed; people ducked under dress racks. Ledbetter made a dash for the door and had almost reached it when a side wall came down, crushing her beneath tons of bricks and debris. Her sister was injured but survived. Eerily, these two mannequins were left standing, virtually untouched by the violent chaos. The dress shop was eventually demolished.

Today it’s the parking lot of a physical therapy office.

The other fatality took place on East 19th Street at Kern County Equipment Company. Patman Cozby, 66, a former Southern Pacific Railroad engineer, fell through the collapsing floor into the basement and was crushed under a mountain of bricks and farm equipment.

The Kern County Equipment Company building, across the street from the present day location of Woolgrowers Basque Restaurant, had to be razed; today it’s a fenced-off industrial yard. In the 1970s and ‘80s Kern County Equipment Company sold its farming equipment to other distributors, changed its name and moved out of the area.

The August earthquake brought down the facade of Montgomery Ward, then primarily a mail-order store on Chester Avenue. The building was condemned but the company turned disaster into opportunity.

This gargantuan, 154-thousand square-foot edifice, a multilevel big box department store envisioned before big box stores were part of our retail vocabulary, opened in 1960, helping to ignite a commercial building boom on F Street. Today it’s the home of City Serve, a faith-based community service network. And Ward’s original location on Chester Avenue? Valley Strong Credit Union’s downtown branch.



Damage and debris outside the Hopkins Building from the northeast corner of 19th Street and Chester Avenue.

The Hopkins Building lost much of its ornamentation in the Aug. 22, 1952, aftershock but remained substantially intact. Today it is a ghost building, frozen in time, a Twilight Zone snapshot of the way it looked in the summer of 1952.

Not damaged enough to be demolished, not intact enough to stay the same – that was the fate of the Hopkins building. And so it remains, a silent commemoration of the earthquake that changed Bakersfield’s downtown forever.

Ground floor businesses are open, but upstairs an eerie, dusty silence pervades – the decaled glass doors communicating a forgotten past – an advertising agency, a dentist’s office, a law firm – including the offices of Jess Dorsey, a former Kern County District Attorney and State Senator. Close your eyes and you can still hear the building’s ringing phones, chattering typewriter keys, muffled conversations.

Much of downtown Bakersfield was built between 1925 and 1950 – the most sustained and dramatic period of growth since the city’s devastating fire of 1889. The lesson of that great fire: Cities built of wood are vulnerable to flames.

Conversely, the lesson of 1952: Cities built of brick are vulnerable to earthquakes. With its two major disasters, 64 years apart, Bakersfield experienced the vulnerability of each.

Concrete buildings including the fortress-like Padre Hotel survive both.

The Padre Hotel.

The Spanish Revival eight-story, built in 1928, suffered only minor earthquake damage.

Little wonder a decade later the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the thick-walled Padre as a Cold War-era civil defense shelter.

Today it’s a bustling boutique hotel, having moved on from its days as the brooding fiefdom of its longtime, iconoclastic owner, Milton Spartacus Miller.

Another poured-concrete survivor was Harvey Auditorium at Bakersfield High School.

The BHS campus sustained damage elsewhere – including the administration and industrial arts buildings – and people were understandably wary about the stability of the auditorium. But famous, flamboyant pianist Liberace, the Elton John of his time, eased their concerns, headlining an earthquake benefit two months after the disaster.

Debris on the sidewalk in front of the Hotel Tegeler in 1952.

Earthquake damage to the Hotel Tegeler from the street.

Earthquake damage to the Hotel Tegeler.

Earthquake damage to the Hotel Tegeler showing scaffolding..

Also intact were the Art Moderne Sill building, built in 1939, and still bustling with tenants the Egyptian Revival Bank of America, built in 1930, and now home to Stars Dinner Theatre; Brock’s Department Store, now an antiques and consignment store, built in 1920; Scribner’s Opera House, which opened in 1899, became the California Theater in 1920 and, after transitioning into a bank, has long been vacant; the 1910 Security Trust Bank, which in previous and subsequent incarnations was the Union Stage Depot, Tiny’s Waffle House, and Bea’s Loft, among others, and is now The 1800 restaurant; the Sumner train depot, built in 1889, and the subject of current rehabilitation efforts; the 1914 Tegeler Hotel, which sustained significant damage to its facade and lost its fifth floor, a garden patio; and the 19th century Cesmat Hotel, from whose balcony President William McKinley once addressed a crowd.

Read more: Liberace. Symphony coaxed audience out of earthquake-rattled homes with mega-star Liberace and the Elton John in 1952. Read the full story. Many of the survivors had one man in common, one architect. Charles Biggar’s influence was not just artistic, not just historically and culturally informed, it was structurally meticulous, and consequently his enduring contributions are outsized in number. In addition to the Haberfelde and Harvey Auditorium, Biggar was the supervising architect for the First Baptist Church, which we know today as the Bell Tower Club, built in 1946, and standing strong today; the Woman’s Club, built in 1921, and still intact; the 1926 Bakersfield Californian, which sustained damage primarily to its ladies’ annex, essentially a women’s public restroom; the 1928 Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, today the Kern County Museum, which suffered moderate damage; the Majestic Fox Theater, built in 1930 and still solid; and the Fish building, which many remember as JC Penney’s, built in 1938 – today largely vacant but at least proven earthquake-worthy.

What is left, as a whole, is very different from what had been before. But Bakersfield’s transformation – from a city whose visual character owed much to the great cities of Europe …. into the mishmash of styles, eras and levels of artistic commitment we see today – wasn’t hastened merely by a series of earthquakes.

It was shaped by a series of decisions that weighed tradition and respect for history against financial challenge, opportunity for profit, and what some might call a misguided urge to “modernize.”

And modernization meant moving away from classic architecture – away from French and Italian influences, Spanish Revival, Victorian, Art Deco, and Neo-Gothic buildings, away from decorative arches, finials, patterns and scalloping – to this: The drab, rectangular functionality of the 1950s and ‘60s.

World War II had changed how America viewed itself, and along with new consumer products and technological innovation, the country had started moving away from the architecture of a developing world power to the architecture of a newly established one.

The Summer of 1952 was defined by a series of seismic shocks that terrified residents for 33 days and killed 14 people, including two in Bakersfield on Aug. 22, 1952.

Those lives could not be saved. But could some of the architectural character of Bakersfield, developed over the previous six decades, have been preserved? Could the influences of a dozen classic schools of architecture, and the work of a roster of inspired artisans of a decades-distant golden age, have been saved?

All we can do now is look at the photographs and wonder.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department and jail, heavily damaged from the 1952 earthquake, used wooden braces to keep from toppling.

Or, we could look at what Santa Barbara did in 1925, after an earthquake devastated 36 downtown blocks, requiring substantial demolition and reconstruction. City leaders saw the earthquake as an opportunity and they rebuilt in a unified, themed style that created and preserved a distinct sense of place.

Santa Barbara style, they call it.

Too late for Bakersfield, you say? The great Kern County earthquake sequence of 1952 has come and gone. History and geology remind us that another big one is right around the corner, whether in 100 days or 100 years.

California is, after all, earthquake country. And we in Bakersfield are right in the middle of it.