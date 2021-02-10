Environmental groups gather signatures opposing Kern County’s revised oil, gas permitting ordinance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A newly-revised oil permitting ordinance for Kern County producers is facing stiff opposition as it heads to the county planning commission Thursday night.

In 2015, California’s Supreme Court struck down part fo te county’s old oil and gas expansion ordinance, saying it didn’t achieve certain environmental protections. The new proposal would allow about 40,000 more wells to be built in Kern County over a period of 20 years, but a coalition of environmental groups and elected leaders are against the proposal.

During a virtual news conference, they argued it wouldn’t go far enough to protet the environment or Kern’s poorest and most vulnerable communities.

The group delivered 7,000 signatures to the planning commission ahead of a hearing that will be held Thursday.

It begins at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on Zoom.

The effort to oppose the ordinance is also gaining support from actor Mark Ruffalo. The Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment posted a video to Twitter with Ruffalo urging the county planning commission and the board of supervisors to reject the ordinance.

“More oil and gas wells in folks’ back yards is the last they need and the last thing our climate needs,” he said.