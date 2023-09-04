BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas is coming up fast, which means Bakersfield’s annual Christmas Parade is also on its way here.

Entries are now open for the annual Christmas parade, according to the parade committee. The entry deadline is Friday, Oct. 27, and the committee can be contacted by email at bakersfieldchristmasparade@gmail.com.

According to Parade Coordinator Sylvia Cariker, the parade always falls on the first Thursday of December each year, meaning this year’s parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

We’re already in the process of obtaining our permits, identifying our vendors and, of course, receiving our parade entries from the community,” Cariker said in a release.

The release said the theme of this year’s parade is “Joyful! Joyful!”. Cariker hopes this theme will inspire some interesting floats.

“We’re hoping our float entrants will ask themselves what is it about the season that brings you joy, that makes you happy, that says Christmas to you,” Cariker said.

This year’s parade will have 100 entries, according to Parade Committee President Greg Cronk.

“That includes floats, bands, vehicles and walking entries,” Cronk said. “We have a maximum two-hour event that, this year, will be televised by our television partner KGET-TV 17.”

KGET will be broadcasting the 41st annual parade live from Downtown Bakersfield on our channel, website and Facebook page. Members of the 17 News team will be there and bring the sights and sounds of this year’s parade to you at home. A rebroadcast will air on Christmas morning during Sunrise News.

KGET station manager Derek Jeffrey is excited about the association.

“KGET is honored to partner and broadcast the Bakersfield Christmas Parade,” said Jeffery. “Its tradition adds a sense of nostalgia and community spirit, making the Bakersfield Christmas Parade a cherished tradition for our community.”

The parade committee said the parade’s route will be the same as last year’s, starting at 21st and L streets.

Cronk said frequently asked questions can be viewed on the parade’s website.

“We get lots of those every year,” said Cronk. “We’re hoping the answers on our website will be helpful to our participants.”

Parade entry forms are also available for download on the parade’s website. To visit that website, click here.