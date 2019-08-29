Entries now being accepted for Bakersfield Christmas Parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s not even Labor Day, but you can begin to prepare your entry for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

Organizers said the parade is scheduled for Dec. 5 and this year’s parade theme is “Sounds of Christmas.”

“The committee felt that sounds can be music, and there are many holiday songs that can be interpreted for entries, especially floats,” parade committee president, Greg Cronk said in a release. The parade has also expanded its entries to 110.

Entries are being accepted in all categories including floats, equestrian, military and drill teams.

You can see a full list of categories and download an entry form at the parade website.

The early deadline to enter is Oct. 25 at 4:30 p.m. If you can questions, you can contact Mira Patel at 661-301-2081 or mirap@bcparade.com.