BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After fifteen years of improvements, the Isabella Dam risk level has been lowered from the highest urgency and risk level to low urgency.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers first assessed the Isabella Dam back in 2005 the risk level was rated highest risk. With the completed construction of an emergency spillway and improved drainage systems, engineers lowered the risk level.

“Substantial completion of the dam safety features could not have come at a more opportune time,” said USACE Sacramento District Commander Col. Chad Caldwell during the April ceremony, referring to the significant rain and snowpack that was inundating the region. Lake Isabella sits at 95-percent of capacity tonight.