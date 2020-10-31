Engineering Halloween creativity amid a pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)– It’s a trend popping up across the nation, candy chutes. People are engineering a safe way to hand out candy this Halloween amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Here at home, two residents are this new normal fun for kids. Here’s how it works: you just drop a piece of candy in and ten feet later, it is dispensed into the child’s bag without any interaction.

We’re in a time when our normal is not so normal anymore, and that has changed what we see this year’s Halloween as. So, some local residents got the idea to engineer a candy chute to make sure the spirit of Halloween stays alive.

It’s a process to get everything right in time for the ghouls and goblins to show up for a candy treat. For one Halloween enthusiast, he says he takes a week off of work to prepare for the holiday.

Even amid a pandemic, people are finding a safe way to celebrate a holiday so many of us hold close to our hearts.

If you plan to trick-or-treat, make sure to follow CDC guidelines by maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask and bring hand sanitizer.

