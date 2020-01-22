Live Now
Engine trouble forced aircraft to make emergency landing on Cottonwood Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials say engine troubles forced the pilot of a single-engine plane to make an emergency landing Friday night in Southeast Bakersfield.

The plane needed to make the emergency landing on Cottonwood Road near Feliz Road just before midnight on Jan. 17.

Officials say the single-engine Cessna was headed for the Bakersfield Municipal Airport when the pilot says the engine failed and he had to bring the plane down.

The plane’s right wing hit a traffic light.

Two people were aboard the plane, and they were not injured.

