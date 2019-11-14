Energy Summit touts Kern County’s status as energy giant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 13th annual Energy Summit was held Wednesday at the Downtown Marriott where scientists and experts show off the latest innovations in the energy sector.

The summit was hosted by the Kern Economic Development Corporation.

President Richard Chapman says Kern’s oil and gas contribute $9 billion to the economy and he says there is $30 billion invested in renewable energy like wind and solar farms.

“All types of energy exist in Kern County, we are the energy capital of the U.S. The nation’s largest wind and solar farms are here, we’re a top county for oil production,” Chapman said.

Kern being a literal powerhouse for energy is important, Chapman says, for California’s energy independence, so the state, and country can rely less on imported sources.