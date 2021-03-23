Energy company breaking ground on new microgrid site in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — An energy technology company is breaking ground on a new microgrid site with Tasteful Selections, a potato growing, packing and shipping operation.

Concentric Power Inc. said in a news release the microgrid it will build for Tasteful Selections will improve the sustainability of Tasteful Selections’ business while delivering “islanding” capability to continue operations when power outages occur within the broader energy grid. It’s expected Tasteful Selections — a family-owned collection of farms — will save more than 40 percent on energy costs.

“For years, growers have had to overcome energy demand challenges, but now Tasteful Selections will enjoy energy independence through a resilient, sustainable and local microgrid,” the release says. “The microgrid will combine reliable firm power, clean solar power, battery storage and an intelligent microgrid controller that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning technology to proactively manage load to ensure the lowest cost energy resource is used at any given time.”

A groundbreaking and shovel ceremony with county officials will take place 10 a.m. Wednesday at 13003 Di Giorgio Road.