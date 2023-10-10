BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Right down the road the Mojave Air and Space Port plays a critical role in aerospace and two very important engines departed the port today.

But they’re on their way to a different mission.

“These are the solid rocket boosters that were used for the space shuttle program, the program I think most of us grew up watching, the launches that would occur,” said Timothy Reid, CEO and General Manager of Mojave Air and Space Port.

After 81 space shuttle launches, it was time to retire them. For three years the rocket motors were stored in Mojave waiting to be displayed in Los Angeles.

They will become part of the centerpiece of the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center.

They’ll be re-attached to the Space Shuttle Endeavour and the entire spacecraft will be mounted vertically inside a huge building at the California Science Center.

Penelope Galindo, Young Miss Mojave, couldn’t miss this day after seeing the Endeavour at the Science Center.

“It was amazing because I felt like I was being part of history. I’ve always wanted to be an astronaut, and it seems like since Mojave has a space station it seems like its more closer for my dream to become true,” said Penelope Galindo.

Ada Galindo, a Mojave resident, wishes more people could see the magic in Mojave.

“Basically Mojave is known for their flight programs and airport, and it’s just like the heart of Mojave, it’s such a great place. It would be great for more people to come visit,” said Ada Galindo.

Timothy Reid says this community is key for aerospace.

“Critical, and I don’t think we get enough credit for it,” said Reid, “We say that the Antelope Valley is actually the aerospace valley because all of the airports that are in this area are contributing somehow to the future of space.”

With still a lot of room for aerospace to grow in this valley.

“Mojave is in a perfect location for testing hypersonics, Edwards Air Force Base, their speed corridor has zero speed limits, so unlike all the other test corridors that exist over the United States,” said Reid.

The Solid Rocket Motors were donated by Northrop Grumman and are the largest part of the Solid Rocket Boosters.