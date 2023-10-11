MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Air and Space Port, on Kern County’s high desert, plays a critical role in aerospace research and development — and two very important engines departed the port on Tuesday.

Those rocket engines arrived at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The move did lead to a number of road closures starting at 4:30 a.m. to allow the trucks carrying the rockets to maneuver through the tight streets.

The shuttle “stack” — with the assembly of the boosters, external tank, and the Endeavour orbiter — will be completed and secured in its “upright launch position” before construction of the rest of the 20-story museum is then finished around it.