BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department honored one of their own on Sunday.
Officer Floyd B. Cummings served eight years with BPD. According to a Facebook post, Officer Cummings died in the line of duty over 70 years ago.
The Facebook post reads:
In Memoriam – Floyd B. Cummings.
End of Watch – Jan. 7, 1952
Today we honor and remember Officer Floyd B. Cummings, who on this date in 1952 died in the line of duty. Officer Cummings died during surgery for injuries sustained after a fall while on foot patrol.
Rest easy sir. Thank you for your service.Bakersfield Police Department