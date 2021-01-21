End of pursuit on Highway 99 forced lane closure, traffic delays in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police pursuit that ended at the northbound Highway 99 bypass in Central Bakersfield forced a temporary closure and some delays for motorists Thursday afternoon.

Bakersfield police said the pursuit began at around 2 p.m. after officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation at Potomac Avenue and South King Street but the driver didn’t stop. The pursuit made its way onto Highway 99 where it ended at the bypass lane south of California Avenue.

Caltrans said all lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.

No injuries were were reported in the collision. Police said the adult male driver and two teenagers in the vehicle were arrested. Sgt. Robert Pair said officers found three loaded firearms in the vehicle.

