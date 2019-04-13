Encore screening of 'Oildale' set for April 13 at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - "Oildale," the film shot entirely in Bakersfield, and premiered to a large audience will be getting an encore screening at the Fox Theater.

The film is the story of a group of homeless combat veterans who cross paths with a teenage girl and her little brother who have fallen on hard times.

An encore screening is set for April 13 at 1 p.m. at the Fox Theater.

Tickets are $10 and, like the movie premiere, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Wounded Heroes Fund and the Fox Theater Foundation.

Tickets to the screening are available at Ticketfly.

You can watch a special edition of Kern County In Depth with the makers of the film "Oildale."