Encore screening of 'Oildale' set for April 13 at Fox Theater
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - "Oildale," the film shot entirely in Bakersfield, and premiered to a large audience will be getting an encore screening at the Fox Theater.
The film is the story of a group of homeless combat veterans who cross paths with a teenage girl and her little brother who have fallen on hard times.
An encore screening is set for April 13 at 1 p.m. at the Fox Theater.
Tickets are $10 and, like the movie premiere, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Wounded Heroes Fund and the Fox Theater Foundation.
Tickets to the screening are available at Ticketfly.
You can watch a special edition of Kern County In Depth with the makers of the film "Oildale."
