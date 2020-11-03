Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital to hold outdoor hiring event for registered nurses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield is hosting an outdoor hiring event for registered nurses.

The event is taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 10 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 5001 Commerce Drive. The hiring event is for full-time and part-time registered nurses.

According to Encompass Health, the ideal candidate will require current RN licensures appropriate to state regulations (unrestricted), will have CPR certification (ACLS preferred), CRRN certification (preferred), and two or more years of experience in an inpatient rehabilitation hospital setting (preferred).

Those interested in attending can RSVP to the event through this Indeed Hiring Event link. The event will be hosted in the courtyard and socially distanced outside, according to Encompass Health. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com.