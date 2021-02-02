Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield holding virtual hiring event for registered nurses this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield is looking to hire more registered nurses.

The healthcare provider is holding a virtual hiring event on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon each day for full-time and PRN nurses. RSVP for a virtual interview time through the following Indeed links:

• Thursday: https://events.indeed.com/event/80044/?from=emailshare

• Friday: https://events.indeed.com/event/80046/?from=ihe_activation_email

After RSVPing, participants will be sent an email with connection instructions. Job-seekers must be prepared to join the virtual meeting in a quiet place from a desktop/mobile device with a speaker, microphone and web camera.

Job-seekers are encouraged to submit their resumes prior to the event by emailing it to sarah.thomas@encompasshealth.com.