Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital hosting hiring event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital is hosting a hiring event next week where a $10,000 sign-on bonus is available for registered nurses and occupational therapists.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 5001 Commerce Drive. Those who attend are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Bring a resume and be ready to interview. Resumes can be sent ahead of time to Lori.brackett@encompasshealth.com.

Hospital officials encourage attendees to RSVP here. Walk-ins are also welcome.