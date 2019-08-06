Encompass Health looking to hire full-time registered nurses

Encompass Health is looking to hire full-time nurses on the spot this week.

The rehabilitation hospital is hosting a hiring fair Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 7 a.m. to noon at 5001 Commerce Drive.

Encompass Health says they are are looking for registered nurses and will be conducting interviews. They say the ideal candidate will have current state licenses, CPR certification, CRRN certification and a year of experience in an inpatient hospital setting.

Bring resumes and come dressed to impress. You’ll need to reserve your spot and you can do it at this link.

You are also asked to email your resume to: sarah.thomas@encompasshealth.com