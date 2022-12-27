The Disney film “Encanto” comes to the stage of the Hollywood Bowl. (Photo courtesy of Disney)

The most typical way for voice actors to record their lines for a film or TV series is to be alone in the studio. That practice became even more pronounced during COVID restrictions.

Those solo recording sessions can be done almost anywhere on the planet. Voice talents for the Disney animated film “Encanto” were in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Columbia. Adassa, who provided the voice of Dolores, recorded her lines and musical performance by herself in Nashville.

“We just didn’t have that experience of being together,” Adassa says.

It wasn’t until the premier of the movie in November 2021 that the cast members got to be together in one room. It was a cherished moment for Adassa but not the same as performing together. They finally got to do that during the recording of the Disney+ special, “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” that debuts on the streaming service Dec. 28.

“Encanto” tells the tale of the Madrigals, a family living hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal. There is one exception: Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she just might be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Adassa is a bilingual voice actress, singer and songwriter who made her film debut with “Encanto.” She has appeared in commercials for McDonald’s and Toyota but she’s best known for her work in music having collaborated with the likes of Snoop, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Flo Rida, Kevin Lyttle, Baby Bash and Juvenile.

Her musical skills are on display as viewers of the Disney+ special are invited to step into Casa Madrigal for a concert featuring the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning “Encanto.” The special was recorded at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Along with Adassa, the performers from the film featured in the special include Stephanie Beatriz, Carolina Gaitán, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda and Olga Merediz who stepped into Casa Madrigal to perform music from the movie. They are joined by special guests that included Colombian superstar Carlos Vives and songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“This was the first time that we performed together so I think that’s what makes the energy within it so amazing,” Adassa says. “The wonder and the charm that is within this film, we now bring it to the stage with the unique energy of everything they are talking about.”

This live production was accomplished using an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers, 500 costume changes and elaborate special effects. Executive Producer Sally Wood knew the setting for the live performance had to be amazing to match the magic of the original film.

“ ‘Encanto’ is such a global phenomenon that we wanted to make sure that fans across the world felt like they were part of the experience either watching at the Bowl or on TV,” Wood says. “So we worked really close with Disney animation and Disney+ on every tiny detail.

“We brought in the best people from across the world to help us create the show.”

Adassa praises choreographers Kai Martinez and Jamal Sims (who choreographed the dance numbers in the original animated film) for helping create the perfect blend of new and traditional for the production. She is certain that will make “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” popular with a wide variety of people.

She adds that the blend of old and new is exactly what the “Encanto” family is all about. The members of the family – to Adassa – represent the wide range of dealing the world that the team behind “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” faced.

Martinez and Sims were given complete freedom to stage the show. They had only one major rule.

“Everything was either go big or go home,” Sims says. “Honestly, it was a dream job to be able to just think about how we could still keep with the story and keep with the original details of the film but then translate it into a bigger version.”

The key for Martinez – who points out that she is Columbian/American – was to make sure all of the dance numbers were as authentic as possible. She started her work with a strong foundation of dance history and then did endless research that included going to Columbia to train with some dancers.

That knowledge was put on display by selecting dancers who represented a variety of different styles. Those styles ranged from break dancers to traditional Colombian dancers.