BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An abandoned vehicle was found in the Kern River early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 6:20 a.m., officers were sent to the Upper Richbar Campground area after receiving reports of a vehicle upside down in the river. When they arrived, officers found that the driver and passenger doors were open.

The department said it is believed the crash happened sometime last night.