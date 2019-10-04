Empowher at Mercy Hospital Southwest encourages stronger health through early detection

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a local hospital wants to make sure women are looking out for their own health.

Mercy Hospital Southwest hosted Empowher — a girl’s night out of sorts.

it’s a chance for women to have fun and get important informatoin about breast health and how to take care of themselves with early detection.

“When the cancer is diagnosed too late the patient may require chemotherapy which they could have avoided before. They require bigger surgeries, more extensive workup, which they all could have avoided,” Dr. Stuti Tambar said.

Bottom line, organizers say, if you don’t take care of yourself, you can’t care for those around you.