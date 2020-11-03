Employee at Douglas J. Miller Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee at Douglas J. Miller Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to school staff.

Contract tracing was completed by the district’s Health Safety Risk Management Department in conjunction with the Kern County Health Department. Following the contact tracing, any exposed employees were quarantined. A staff member said no students were exposed by the employee.

All people in contact with the employee were notified and letters were sent out to staff, but not to parents. According to a staff member, parents were not notified because the individual never came in contact with any children or students.