Emilio Huerta announces bid for District 4 seat on Kern County Board of Supervisors

Emilio Huerta has formally announced he is running for the District 4 seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors in next year’s election.

Huerta, a Bakersfield attorney and son of civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, will be going head-to-head with Supervisor David Couch, who has already announced he is running for re-election to keep his seat.

“I’ve decided to run for the Board of Supervisors because it’s time to boldly address and implement real solutions to the problems families are facing in Kern County,” Huerta said in a statement. “As a longtime resident of Kern County, I have been disappointed with the board’s record in confronting and resolving our community’s most pressing issues.”

Huerta said his biggest concerns about the board’s actions have been budget cuts to law enforcement, job creation, infrastructure repairs, parks and other services as well as what he perceives to be inadequate strategies in dealing with the county’s homeless population.

If elected as a supervisor next year, Huerta said he would fight to restore cuts to anti-gang programs, advocate for equitable pay and benefits for first responders as well as promote police training on how to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations.

Other priorities include funding more after-school programs, increasing investment in low-income housing, promoting better access to clean drinking water and working to stop industries from polluting the county’s groundwater with pesticides and chemicals.

Huerta had previously run in 2016 as the Democratic candidate in the race for California’s 21st Congressional District seat but lost to Republican incumbent David Valadao.