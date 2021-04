BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week was National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and the Kern County Fire Department celebrated emergency dispatchers with a luncheon on Monday.

“On average there’s almost half a million calls handled through the Emergency Communications Center,” Kern County Fire Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn said.

Fire Dispatcher 2 Zach Regan said it’s nice to have the extra recognition during this week.