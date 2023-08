BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Emergency Medical Services are scheduled to host a job and resources fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Kern County officials say the job and resources fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the recruitment center at 1215 Olive Drive in Suite C.

The emergency medical services currently have openings in the paramedic, fire and rescue, EMT, Oilfield Emergency Responder positions and more.