BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency crews are searching for a man last seen in the Kern River near Lake Ming Monday afternoon.

Captain Tim Ortiz with the Bakersfield Fire Department told 17 News the man fell off a raft and was not wearing a flotation device.

Ortiz said emergency crews have found the raft but have not found the man. The rescue was reported around 2:45 p.m.

The Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue are responding to this incident.

This is a developing story.