BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is responding to a river rescue in the Hart Park area Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, crews received the report of two people in the river. One person is out of the water and another one is stuck on an island in the river.

The rescue was reported around 4:43 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews are en route with resources, according to BFD.

This is a developing story.