Crash at 24th and Q streets on April 13, 2023. / KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency crews have responded to a crash near 24th and Q streets Thursday evening in Bakersfield.

The collision involving two vehicles — a sedan and a pickup truck — was reported just before 5:30 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene and are working to remove someone from one of the vehicles involved. The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on 24th Street is blocked in the area. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.