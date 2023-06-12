BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Board of Supervisors is set to vote Tuesday on whether to award what is thought to be the largest single contract in county history: $177 million for a Regional Public Safety Communications Network.

This is the emergency services system – headquartered near Bakersfield College – that the county uses to coordinate inter-jurisdictional operations including the activities and movements of various law enforcement and fire suppression units.

Flooding, earthquakes, encroaching wildfires — those and other emergencies are handled at the center. The new system would replace a deteriorating and antiquated analog communications system.

County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop is recommending that the board approve the bid by Motorola Solutions for installation, support and other costs associated with the network.

Two companies responded to the county’s Request for Proposals and the county accepted the higher bid based on what it said was best value.

The other bidder, Florida-based L3 Harris Technologies, reportedly submitted a bid of $172 million. Aaron Williams, L3’s vice president of sales, who plans to address the board Tuesday, said the selection process didn’t go as the company was led to believe.

“Things that procurement told us how they would do,” he said, “have all been kind of bypassed or not done as they said.

L3 Harris is a leader in the development of AI and autonomous satellite-reliant systems. Last week the company won a $29 million contract with the U.S. Space Force to design a sensor for a Missile Warning and Tracking system.

Alsop declined to comment, referring questions to the letter he sent to the Board of Supervisors explaining the history of the project and his recommendation. The Kern County Taxpayers Association also declined comment.

KGET reached out to Motorola Systems but did not get a response by the close of business.