Emergency air quality alert issued due to high winds, blowing dust

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an emergency air quality warning regarding high winds and blowing dust.

Officials says “emergency-level particulate matter concentrations” may be reached through Wednesday, and residual dust may continue contributing to poor air quality through the rest of the week.

Residents are urged to limit outdoor activities and say inside an air-conditioned environment with windows closed.

The district is asking businesses to delay construction and farming activities that generate dust, and residents to postpone lawn care maintenance, outdoor grilling, the use of residential wood-burning devices and not drive unless necessary.