Embattled supervisor Leticia Perez named 2020 chairperson of Board of Supervisors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leticia Perez, the 5th District supervisor charged with two misdemeanors stemming from a conflict of interest regarding her voting on a marijuana issue, has been named chairperson of the county Board of Supervisors.

Perez is the first Latina to hold that position. She previously held that position in 2014.

It’s alleged Perez’s husband, marijuana lobbyist Fernando Jara, “was receiving financial profit for his work within the County of Kern on cannabis interests” when Perez in 2017 cast the sole against a motion banning commercial cannabis.

Her attorney, H.A. Sala, has argued the charges brought against her by former District Attorney Lisa Green smack of racial discrimination.

Sala has said Green charged Perez while failing to pursue charges in similar cases involving non-Hispanic politicians.

One charge says Perez “used her official position to influence a governmental decision in which she knew she had a financial interest. The other says she knowingly failed to “file a statement disclosing her investments, interest in real property and income” during a period of 2016.

If convicted, Perez could face up to a year in county jail and be prohibited from holding elected office for four years.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for Jan. 17.