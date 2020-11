BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- We in Kern County like to think we appreciate our veterans -- and there’s plenty of evidence we do. But many would be shocked to learn that more than 400 graves belonging to Kern County veterans are unmarked. They're just patches of grass where those who served rest in anonymity.

Well, this Veterans Day one Bakersfield cemetery set out to begin rectifying some of those monumental oversights.