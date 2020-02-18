Elizabeth Warren’s campaign team to hold community forum in Bakersfield tomorrow

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign team is making a stop in Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Campaign Policy Analyst Alexandra Wilcox will participate in a community forum in Bakersfield to discuss presidential candidate Warren’s plans with members of the Latinx community and hear about the top issues they care about.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m. at United Steelworkers, 607 19th St. The stop is part of Warren’s California Latino Community Engagement Tour.

The forum is being held just one day before President Donald Trump is expected to visit Bakersfield to speak to members of the local farming community about water issues.