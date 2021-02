A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(KGET) — The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System is holding a COVID-19 vaccination site at its Bakersfield Community-Based Outpatient Clinic for eligible veterans.

Veterans enrolled in the health care system can call and set up an appointment for Tuesdays or Thursdays for a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligible veterans can call 310-268-4900 to make an appointment.

The clinic is located at 1801 Westwind Drive.