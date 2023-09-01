BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For many, making it to school is not an easy task and McKinley Elementary School has seen the problem itself with a dip in attendance.

This is why parents, community leaders and the school, joined forces to change that.

Friday morning, students were walked into school for a “Walk to School” day with their community cheering them on.

Some students said walking to school never felt so special.

“It would be fun for school to be like this every day,” Taryn Grant, a student at McKinley, said.

The goal of the event was to address chronic absenteeism, which is a problem McKinley Elementary School has seen grow since the pandemic.

According to school data, 45% of students were chronically absent last year. These students miss at least 10% of the school year.

In 2023, 220 students have missed one or more days of school.

Parent Christina Torrez said she understands how difficult times are for some parents right now when trying to get their kids to school.

“I’m going to be honest, we struggled because there is no bus and there are times when I do have to be at school, I do have to work and a lot of the parents are single parents, so it is difficult for them to come to come and be at school on time,” Torrez said.

However, Vice Principal Whitney Dirkse shares that events like this help the number of absences decrease and show the student’s support.

“It’s hard to be a parent, it’s hard to be a student, and we have to come together, so we just hope they see we’re here to support them and even beyond the school they have a whole community backing them,” Dirkse said.

School staff told 17 News the event will happen next year and years to follow to increase the need for student support and school attendance.