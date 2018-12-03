Electrical fire severely burns man at IKEA Distribution Center in Fort Tejon Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT TEJON, Calif. - Two men were injured, one of them severely burned, in a fire Sunday afternoon at the IKEA warehouse in Fort Tejon.

Kern County firefighters were dispatched to the IKEA Tejon Distribution Center on Laval Road at about noon.

KCFD Public Information Officer Matt Redstone said an electrical box in an electrical room exploded and caused a fire that injured the two men.

An overhead sprinkler put out the fire by the time firefighters arrived.

Redstone said one of the men was hospitalized with severe burns to his neck and face. The other refused transport to a hospital.

The warehouse could be closed for several days to restore power and water to the building.