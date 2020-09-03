Electric scooters to be distributed at Edwards Air Force Base on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Edwards Air Force Base is getting a fleet of electric scooters to help workers and civilians get around more easily. Beginning Friday, “Spin,” which is backed by Ford, will distribute 17 electric scooters around the base.

The scooters will cost $1 to unlock and $0.15 per minute to ride. The scooters will use four solar-powered charging and parking hubs. The charging stations were funded by Spin and the solar panels were funded by Edwards Air Force Base.

This is the first military base Spin has partnered with and the first micro-mobility offering for the base. The goal is to help members of the military and civilians get around more easily on a portion of the 470-square mile area.