ELECTION 2022: Former Assemblymember Nicole Parra announces candidacy for 21st Congressional District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Kern County Assemblymember Nicole Parra announced Friday she intends to run for the 21st Congressional District seat in 2022.

Parra, a Democrat who represented portions of the Central Valley, including Kern County, in the California legislature from 2002 to 2008, made the announcement on her Facebook page.

“I am running for Congress because the people in the Central Valley deserve better,” the Highland High School alumna said. “They deserve a representative with a proven track record and the experience and the leadership skills necessary to solve real problems,” she continued.

In her announcement, Parra, the daughter of former Kern County Supervisor Pete Parra, shared that she already has received several endorsements from local elected representatives, including incoming Arvin Mayor Olivia Trujillo.

She is the first person to publicly announce a 2022 run for the seat, noting she plans to formally announce her candidacy in early 2021.