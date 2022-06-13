BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the second installment of Elaina’s Experiments, Marylou Long, math program specialist at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about math activities.

Summer break is an exciting time for kids to get a break from school, but it can also be hard for parents to come up with creative ways to keep their kids entertained at home and help bridge that “Summer gap.”

So, every Monday, we will help share ideas for STEM experiments you can do at home- just using things you have around the house.

Long shared different ways to make an abacus at home to teach your children fun ways of learning math concepts like simple addition and subtraction to multiplication.