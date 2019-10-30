El Tejon Middle School will close Wednesday because of power shutoff

El Tejon Middle School will be closed Wednesday because of the planned power shutoff in Lebec.

Assistant Superintendent of El Tejon Unified Wendy Jones said power went out Tuesday night at around 6 p.m. Jones said only El Tejon Middle School will be closed and other schools in the district will be open.

Jones said the district will update families on when the school will reopen.

PG&E’s website reports power was out in the area to about 600 customers on Tuesday night.

Parents and guardians with questions can call Assistant Superintendent Jones at 661-333-9677.