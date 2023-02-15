BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The El Pollo Loco on Mount Vernon Avenue has officially reopened its drive-thru and dining room after remodeling, according to the company.

This is the first El Pollo Loco to be remodeled in Bakersfield.

This new design features the “L.A. Mex design,” according to organizers. The remodeled building features an all-new exterior branding and a comfortable interior.

According to the company, the exterior has a new “Fire Tower” that demonstrates the flames that create the brand’s grilled chicken.

The District Leader, Hector Martinez said in a news release: