BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The El Pollo Loco on Mount Vernon Avenue has officially reopened its drive-thru and dining room after remodeling, according to the company.
This is the first El Pollo Loco to be remodeled in Bakersfield.
This new design features the “L.A. Mex design,” according to organizers. The remodeled building features an all-new exterior branding and a comfortable interior.
According to the company, the exterior has a new “Fire Tower” that demonstrates the flames that create the brand’s grilled chicken.
The District Leader, Hector Martinez said in a news release:
We’re incredibly excited to have remodeled our first El Pollo Loco in Bakersfield. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors of Bakersfield back into our restaurant to experience our authentic fire-grilled chicken and Mexican food in a unique, modern environment.District Leader, Hector Martinez