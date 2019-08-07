El Paso lawmakers, protesters say Trump’s not welcome while city grieves

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — President Trump traveled to Texas Wednesday where 22 people were shot and killed at an El Paso Walmart.

He says the country stands with the border city during this tragic time but Texas Democratic lawmakers say the President isn’t welcome in El Paso — citing his words of division.

The President and First Lady did not receive a warm welcome. Protestors were ready to greet the President with one message: go home.

El Paso Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar says the President owes El Paso an apology.

“He put a target on our backs,” said Escobar. “As far as I’m concerned, he should not be here until he does that [apologizes].”

Texas Republicans John Cornyn and Ted Cruz say Congress needs to tackle gun safety when they return to Washington next month.

But they didn’t specify what type of legislation they might support.

Cornyn says “gun control” is not the solution.

Instead, he says congress should focus on red flag laws, saying:“This is something I think we need to discuss and say is there a way to identify some of these shooters early before they commit their act of violence.”

The President said Wednesday that he is open to talking about some aspects of gun control legislation but right now he says the focus is the people in El Paso who are still recovering.