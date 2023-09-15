BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every 15th of September Mexicans get together to celebrate Mexico’s independence from Spain, and Bakersfield community members gather in downtown Bakersfield to celebrate.

“Viva Mexico, que viva!” Valdemar Lopez Cardenas said.

Not to be confused with Cinco de Mayo, Mexico declared its independence around 2:30 am Sept. 16, 1810.

In Mexico, Priest Miguel Hidalgo rang his church bell and called to start the Mexican War of Independence and 213 years later, Mexicans continue to celebrate with El Grito at midnight and favorite treats.

With traditional dishes and drinks, Mexicans remember their country through their taste buds. But beyond that, it’s a day that brings patriotism and unity through culture.

“The dancing, I’m a dancer, I like hearing live music and then eating as well,” said Josselin Banda. “I love to eat enchiladas, that’s my favorite food, as well as pozole. And then dance would be like banda as well.”

The celebration is very important to the Bakersfield community.

“Being that Kern County is 55% Hispanics living here, it’s important to celebrate our culture,” said Jay Tamsi, President/CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, “Not all of us are able to go to Mexico City, so we’re able to bring Mexico to Bakersfield, and we’re able to provide that celebration and our culture and our entertainment.”

Tamsi says El Grito celebration is also a reminder that Cinco the Mayo is not Mexico’s independence from Spain but Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire.